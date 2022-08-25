LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices around Arkansas are showing signs of leveling off after more than two months of significant decline.

According to AAA, the statewide average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.39, which is five cents less than the average price Arkansas drivers were paying this time last week.

While many paying for gas appreciate the drop from record prices earlier this year, AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria warned that some parts of Arkansas may see prices flatten or even tick up in the coming weeks.

“This week signals the end of consecutive declines at the pump statewide,” Chabarria said. “Drivers should expect late-summer gas prices to fluctuate given continued volatility in the global oil and gas markets.”

AAA also reported that the national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is down to $3.88, a drop of 5 cents compared to last week. Arkansas remains the state with the lowest average price of gas nationwide, while California drivers are paying the most at $5.30.

While the total cost of gas is less, the prices of crude oil rose after a recent announcement that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would consider cutting output amidst concerns of a global economic slowdown, according to AAA.

Taking a look at average total gas prices across the state, Arkansan drivers in Montgomery County are paying the most on average at $3.75, while drivers in Randolph County are paying the least at $3.21 per gallon.

Around central Arkansas, Little Rock and Hot Springs drivers are paying just under the state average with prices of $3.35 and $3.37 per gallon. It is a costlier situation in Pine Bluff, where drivers are paying an average $3.52 per gallon for regular.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.