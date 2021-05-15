87-year-old victim dead, suspect killed after opening fire on Fort Smith apartment complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Fort Smith police investigating a Saturday morning shooting at an apartment complex that left an 87-year-old woman dead in her apartment with another apartment resident killing the suspected shooter.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the 3500 block of S. 74th street around 7:30 a.m.

Victim Lois Hicks, 87

When officers arrived, they found two people dead at the scene.

Investigators say 26-year-old Zachary Arnold fired a semiautomatic rifle at a row of apartments from outside.

One resident, 87-year-old Lois Hicks, was reportedly struck by multiple rounds and died inside her apartment.

One resident allegedly grabbed a hunting rifle and shot and killed him as he continued firing at the apartments

Arnold’s body was found by officers behind one of the apartment units.

The name of the resident who shot Arnold has not been released. Officers have not stated whether they are bringing forth any charges at this time.

FSPD says they plan to submit a completed case file to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.