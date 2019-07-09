8 Arkansas airports to see improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eight Arkansas airports will be getting improvements thanks to a $5.7 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The money is part of a $477 million award for U.S. airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of a total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Arkansas will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants to airports in Arkansas include the following awards:

$3,548,876 to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Bentonville to improve a terminal building and rehabilitate a taxiway.

$170,000 to Carroll County Airport in Berryville to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

$170,529 to Clarendon Municipal Airport to improve a runway safety area and install beacons.

$450,000 to Danville Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway.

$504,000 to Marianna/Lee County Airport to install airfield guidance signs, install runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System and install taxiway lighting.

$177,300 to Melbourne Municipal Airport to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

$254,017 to Mount Ida Airport in Bearce to remove non-hazard obstructions.

$472,500 to Osceola Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.

There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.