ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The South can offer some interesting cuisine, none more interesting than the foods invented in the Natural State.

Here are five foods claimed to have been invented in Arkansas.

Cheese dip

Yes, cheese dip was invented in Arkansas. Arkansas.com says that cheese dip first appeared on the menu in the 1930s at Mexico Chiquito in North Little Rock. Restaurant owner “Blackie” Donnelly created the original recipe.

The World Cheese Dip Championships are held in Little Rock every year. The official rules say that cheese dip is “a dip made of primarily cheese(s) or processed cheese product, with or without additional ingredients, not limited to meats, vegetables, or dairy additives, served warm or hot and eaten primarily by dipping a hard tortilla or chip into said product.”

Chocolate gravy

Chocolate gravy’s history is attributed to the Arkansas Ozarks and is traditionally made with flour, fat and cocoa powder.

Southern Living says there are two ways to make chocolate gravy. One starts with butter and adding in the dry ingredients. The other way is stirring the flour and cocoa powder with bacon drippings.

They also mention chocolate gravy is best served on a warm biscuit and making the sweetened version of the South’s signature sauce is a rite of passage for Southerners.

Fried pickles

Another Southern standard claimed to have been invented in Arkansas is fried pickles. The Duchess Drive-In in Atkins sold the first fried pickles in 1963, 15 cents for 15 battered hamburger dill slices, according to the Central Arkansas Library System.

Bernell “Fatman” Austin, the owner of the drive-in, created them as a gimmicky way to help attract business. 60 years later, Austin’s creation is a regular snack available at the city’s two-day Picklefest happening every May.

Cavender’s Greek Seasoning

The Greek seasoning sold in grocery stores throughout the U.S. was created in the Natural State by Lester “Spike” Cavender of Harrison with his son. The recipe was created in the 1960s after being adapted from a Greek friend of Cavender’s original recipe, CALS says.

It was originally only given out to just family and friends until Cavender began selling it in 1969.

Cavender’s says the seasoning is a “unique blend of 13 ingredients that is best used on anything you would normally salt and pepper.”

Grapette Soda

Needing something to wash down those other foods invented in Arkansas? How about the state’s own Grapette soda?

Grapette Soda was invented in Camden in 1939 by Benjamin Tyndle Fooks and was once one of the most popular non-cola drinks in the country, according to CALS.

Fooks never tried to make existing soft drinks and instead opted for making new and original flavors, such as blackberry soda. In addition to Grapette, the Fooks also created Lemonette, Orangette, Lymette, Cherryette and Strawberryette.

None have been as popular as Grapette.