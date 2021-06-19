5 Arkansans dead after crash on Highway 112 in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five people have died after a two-car accident Friday afternoon on Highway 112.
According to an Oklahoma crash summary, five people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11 a.m. on Highway 112, approximately two miles south of Cameron, Oklahoma.
42-year-old Aaron Gamble and his son Landry were among those killed. Gamble is the principal at Greenwood High School.
Charles Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith; Jill Drushal, 53, of Fort Smith; and a 15-year-old female from Fort Smith were also killed in the accident.
The crash report states that a Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Highway 112 when the vehicle went left of the center line and struck the southbound vehicle head-on.
The report states that four individuals were confirmed to be wearing a seat belt, and the other was unknown.
The Greenwood School District released a statement on their Facebook page:
It is with extreme sadness and difficulty that we share the news of the passing of Mr. Aaron Gamble, and his son Landry in an automobile accident today.
Mr. Gamble was recently promoted to high school principal and has served the district as a teacher, coach, and administrator for 21 years. His son Landry had just completed his freshman year at Greenwood, was a member of the golf team, basketball team, and an honor student.
The impact of the loss of these members of the Bulldog family is indescribable. Please keep Aaron and Landry’s family, as well as our school family, and the Greenwood community in your thoughts and prayers.Greenwood School District