5 Arkansans dead after crash on Highway 112 in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five people have died after a two-car accident Friday afternoon on Highway 112.

According to an Oklahoma crash summary, five people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11 a.m. on Highway 112, approximately two miles south of Cameron, Oklahoma.

42-year-old Aaron Gamble and his son Landry were among those killed. Gamble is the principal at Greenwood High School.

Charles Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith; Jill Drushal, 53, of Fort Smith; and a 15-year-old female from Fort Smith were also killed in the accident.

The crash report states that a Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Highway 112 when the vehicle went left of the center line and struck the southbound vehicle head-on.

The report states that four individuals were confirmed to be wearing a seat belt, and the other was unknown.

The Greenwood School District released a statement on their Facebook page: