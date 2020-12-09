20-year-old Alma woman killed in Crawford County crash

KIBLER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 20-year-old Alma woman was killed in a car accident on Highway 162 in Kibler on Wednesday, December 9, according to an accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Odalis Ramirez Irvin was the passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet that was traveling eastbound on Highway 162 at North Cedar Avenue in Kibler at around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the report, the vehicle failed to negotiate a right turn and exited the roadway to the east, striking a large boulder on the driver’s side front end.

The vehicle came to rest on its front end leaning against the boulder.

The driver, 20-year-old Grace M. Murphy, was airlifted from the scene and is in critical condition, according to Kibler Police Chief Roger Green.

Irvin was pronounced dead at the scene, Green said.

The report indicates that, at the time of the accident, the road condition was clear and the weather condition dry.

