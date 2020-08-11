2 students shot on SAU Magnolia campus, 1 killed

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police at Southern Arkansas University Magnolia are investigating a shooting that left one student dead and another wounded early Tuesday morning, just as classes for the Fall semester are set to begin.

According to a brief message shared by SAU Magnolia to the campus community and shared on the university’s Facebook page, it happened in the Reynolds Center parking lot.

At this time, the University Police Department has secured the scene. The incident is under investigation, but we know one student was killed and another injured. We ask for your prayers for the families involved, and for our entire campus community. All necessary steps have been taken to secure the campus. SAU Magnolia statement

According to the message, classes and late registration will continue as scheduled.

The students have not been identified and there is no word on the condition of the second student who was wounded. The university’s statement also did not address whether there is a suspect in the shooting. SAU Police Chief Jeff Jester is expected to release a statement with more information later Tuesday.