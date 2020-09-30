2 found dead inside Fayetteville apartment, victims identified

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people that were found dead inside an apartment on Tuesday morning have been identified.

Police discovered the two bodies inside an apartment on Steele Boulevard on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., according to Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Ryu Wada, 29, and Chloe Vaught, 24, were both found dead from gunshot wounds.

Vaught’s grandmother said she was going to Arkansas State to become a doctor.

Chloe Vaught – Courtesy Photo

The bodies will be sent to the crime lab for an autopsy for definitive results. At this point, the investigation does not indicate a third party was present.

According to Murphy, evidence found leads police to believe that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

