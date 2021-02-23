2 dead, 2 in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ark.- Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson says two people are dead and two others are in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Sheriff Tim Roberson said on Monday, deputies responded to a call about unresponsive individuals at a home off of New Hope Road.

When first responders arrived, they found four people unresponsive inside a small storage structure that the family was living in, according to Roberson.

Eston Warren, 59, died at the home, according to officials.

The Boone County sheriff said a 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

A 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were taken by Med Evac helicopter to a Springfield hospital where they are in critical condition.

Investigators say the cause was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning due to kerosene heaters that were being used in the small space.

Sheriff Roberson asks people to use caution when using generators and alternate heat sources in confined living spaces.

Carbon monoxide is produced from heat sources and combustion engines and prevents the body from getting oxygen. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and shortness of breath. Roberson encourages families to check their fire extinguishers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.