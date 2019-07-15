18-year-old arrested following shooting at Shiloh Creek Apartments in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (RIVER VALLEY NOW) – Just before midnight, Saturday night, July 13, 2019, the Russellville Police Department, Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Russellville Fire Department and Pope County EMS were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at Shiloh Creek Apartments following a disturbance.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, they made contact with one victim who had sustained a gunshot wound and secured the scene. As EMS personnel began treating the victim and preparing him for transport, officers took statements from the victim and witnesses.

After obtaining information concerning the incident, the victim was transported by EMS unit 131 to Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment for the injuries he had sustained.

Following an investigation, Marquise ‘Trevon’ Montgomery, 18 of Russellville was arrested and transported to the Pope County Detention Center where a felony hold was placed on him for the charges of Battery in the First Degree, Theft by Receiving, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Montgomery remains in custody at the Pope County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in a bond hearing on Monday morning where he will appear before Judge Don Bourne and probable cause will be determined in holding him on the charges.

At this time, the identity of the victim is unknown, but he is reported to be in stable condition.