16 pounds of pot, meth leads to arrest of man in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark.- A Logan County man was arrested on Wednesday, with U.S. Marshals and Logan County deputies discovering a gun, drug paraphernalia, meth and 16 pounds of pot.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Logan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Adam “Blackie” Xiong at a house near Subiaco without incident.

Investigators searched the residence and discovered a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Roland, Oklahoma. Xiong is a convicted felon.

According to a report they also discovered sixteen pounds of marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia for using meth, and drug paraphernalia for sifting and packaging marijuana.

Photos Courtesy of Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies seized the evidence and transported it to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Xiong was taken to the Logan County Detention Center and booked on anticipated charges, including:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

• Possession of Methamphetamines

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Meth)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Purpose to Manufacture

• Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms

• Theft by Receiving

• Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Communication Device used to Facilitate a Felony Drug Offense

