WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A 10-year-old girl is in the hospital early Friday morning after a bullet came through the window of her grandmother’s West Memphis home.

According to investigators, the bullet struck the girl in the hand.

The girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis to be treated for her injuries.

Officers were called to Holiday street to a residence being shot on 5/14. Officers made contact with a juvenile victim with non-life threatening injuries and rendered aid until emergency services transported to LeBonheur Hospital. Case is still actively being investigated. — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 14, 2021

The family told West Memphis police that this is not the first time the home on Holiday Drive has been shot up.

The investigation is ongoing.