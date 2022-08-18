In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.

According to a press release, the winning $20 $1,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket was purchased from Walmart To Go & Express Store, located at 1300 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The prize was claimed Tuesday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock.

The store will receive a one percent commission from the sale, which will equal to a $10,000 commission.

ASL says with the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.

Players also have two chances to become a multi-millionaire this week with Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots totaling more than $179 million. The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $99 million for Friday night’s drawing while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night has reached $80 million.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot is $135,000 for Thursday.

To purchase a ticket, visit a local lottery retailer and ask for a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose your own lucky numbers. For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.