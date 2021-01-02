State health experts prepare for ‘deadly holiday surge’ after Arkansas records more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Arkansas health officials are warning that things will get worse before they get better, after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the state recorded 4,304 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the previous record by around 1,000.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says the spike can be attributed to individuals not socially distancing on Christmas. She also added that the state is only beginning to see the real holiday surge.

“It’s very concerning,” said Dr. Dillaha with the Arkansas Dept. of Health. “I was upset about it because I know that a significant portion of people in those numbers are going to end up in the hospital and some of them will die.”

Dr. Dillaha says she expects the next few weeks will bring more record breaking numbers.

“My concern is that we will have a surge upon a surge as the result of the New Years holiday,” Dillaha said.

The number of cases on Friday are also causing concern for hospitals in the state. We spoke to Dr. Cam Patterson, the Chancellor of UAMS, who says they are preparing for a ‘brutal next few weeks.’

“This is really in a way a race for time. Can we get enough vaccines out there before our system’s wheels come off,” said Patterson.

He says UAMS has added triage rooms made of plywood in their parking garage for patients as they expect their emergency room to be overwhelmed.

“If the healthcare system shuts down everything is going to shut down,” said Patterson.

He says he is frustrated people continue to gather in large groups while choosing not to wear a mask.

“This is not like we are asking a smoker not to smoke, we are just asking for people to do civil things to protect one another,” said Patterson.

Both health experts warn Arkansans to stay vigilant as the beginning of the pandemic’s end is still looking deadly.

“So many people have lost loved ones, dear friends, family members and we will see more of that,” added Dillaha.