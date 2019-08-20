State Board of Education to meet about the future of the Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Members of the State Board of Education will host three public meetings regarding the future status of the Little Rock School District.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input regarding potential next steps for the district.

Here are the meeting times and locations:

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. August 20, 2019 at Arkansas Baptist College, 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Little Rock, AR 72202

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. August 27, 2019 at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock, AR 72204

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. September 3, 2019 at Auditorium, Arkansas Department of Education, Four Capitol Mall, Little Rock, AR 72201

Our very own Re’Chelle Turner will be live at 6 p.m. with more about the meetings.