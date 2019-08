NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A special school board meeting in North Little Rock resulted in changes to start and release times for some students.

According to district officials elementary students will now release at 2:40 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m.

High School classes will begin at 8:25 a.m. and will end at 3:40 p.m.

There are no changes for middle school students.

This comes after bus issues plagued the first week of school, leading to some students getting to and from school late.