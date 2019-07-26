Starbucks provides $100,000 grant to Arkansas Foodbank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Foodbank is pleased to announce it has received a $100,000 grant from Starbucks to help alleviate hunger in central and southern Arkansas. The funds will support mobile pantries in the Foodbank’s 33-county service area across the state.

With this grant, the Arkansas Foodbank is planning 36 mobile pantries to bring nutritious food to those in need across central and southern Arkansas. The first mobile food pantry will be at Vine and Village in Little Rock on Tuesday, August 27 from 2-4pm. Vine and Village is located in Mosaic Church at 6221 Colonel Glenn Rd., Ste. A, Little Rock, AR 72204.

Anyone in need of food assistance is invited to attend. Local Starbucks employees will be on site volunteering along with Foodbank staff.

“One in five people in our service area struggle with hunger, including over 76,000 children,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank. “We are proud to partner with Starbucks and Feeding America® to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to wholesome meals. This grant exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together.”

“Starbucks is committed to doing our part to alleviate hunger in the U.S.,” says Jane Maly, social impact manager at Starbucks. “Our grant to Arkansas Foodbank’s mobile pantry program is an expansion on our existing partnership to donate our surplus food, helping them to provide access to give kids the nourishment they need to learn and succeed.”

Starbucks is increasing its commitment to ending hunger, particularly among children and families, by investing in Feeding America programs and supporting local member food banks across the U.S. This summer, the company has committed $1.5 million to 17 food banks across the United States, including the Arkansas Foodbank as part of its efforts to help alleviate hunger. The company has also donated 15 million meals since 2016 through its U.S. FoodShare program, and is expanding hunger-related donation programs to additional countries around the world.

For more information, please visit arkansasfoodbank.org.