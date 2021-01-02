Standalone vaccination clinic opens in Heights neighborhood as slow rollout continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As COVID cases continue to rise, some say the state’s vaccine rollout is moving too slow. According to the CDC, the state received more than 124,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 39,000 of them have been given out, about 31%. Part of the problem is most vaccinations are done through small pharmacies, but one pharmacy in the Heights is trying to give more people the shot. Kavanaugh Pharmacy recently opened a sperate area for vaccinations. On their opening day they were able to vaccinate more than 100 frontline healthcare workers, but the state still has a long way to go.

Saturday afternoon in an old art gallery-turned clinic, Dr. Doug de Saint-Felix received something he’s been looking forward to for weeks – the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. “I’ve been waiting since I first heard they came in,” Dr. de Saint-Felix said as he prepared for his first dose. For many like him, the rollout has been slow, with small pharmacies delivering the bulk of vaccinations on top of their normal operations. Kavanaugh Pharmacy is trying to make the process easier. “We wanted to be able to set up the first in the state COVID clinic,” explained Scott Pace, owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy, “to be able to have a standalone place for people to be able to come and get vaccinated.”

Volunteer healthcare workers are able to vaccinate over a hundred people per day, but that may make a small impact on a nation-wide backup. The White House hoped to vaccinated more than 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. So far, only 4 million have received their first dose. But small changes are being made to boost the vaccination rate, including in our own backyard. With an entire space dedicated to nothing but COVID vaccines, Pace and team are hoping to make an impact where they can, and encourage hesitant healthcare workers to line up. “We have been building a list for a number of weeks with those frontline healthcare workers who are interested,” Pace said, “and we’ve been reaching out to them to schedule appointment times at the clinic.”

As additional pharmacies look forward to receiving their upcoming batch of doses, Arkansas is hoping to see its vaccination rate go up, so more people like Dr. de Saint-Felix can get back to work knowing they’re covered. “I just feel greatly relieved to be able to take care of patients with the shot under my belt, so to speak,” he said.

Right now, Arkansas is in phase 1A of vaccinations, meaning the shot is available to frontline healthcare workers and those at long-term care facilities. Essential workers are next in 1B, which could be coming sometime in the next few weeks depending on how the initial rollout goes. You can learn more about Kavanaugh Pharmacy here.