SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale is the first city in Northwest Arkansas to become a “Pro Life City”.

City council members voted Tuesday, Aug. 13. The measure passed by a vote 6 to 1.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the resolution shows how the city is taking a stance on a controversial topic.

Sprouse said he was notified about Planned Parenthood potentially opening a Springdale location.

Springdale officials hope “Pro-Life City” status will discourage Planned Parenthood from coming to Springdale.