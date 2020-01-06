Springdale warehouse fire out after more than a week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The fire that engulfed part of a Springdale warehouse is officially out after burning for more than a week.

Springdale Battalion Fire Chief Rodney Valdez said there aren’t any visible hotspots at the A-Advantage Warehouse and Distribution. The building off Randall Wobbe Lane caught fire on December 27th.

Only one firefighter was hurt after a pallet fell on him inside the warehouse, breaking his ankle. He was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze.

UPDATE: The Springdale Fire Department says it will likely remain at the scene of a warehouse fire in the city “for the next few days.”

The fire department says a front has moved in overnight, with strong winds pushing black smoke to the north and west of the warehouse.

The Arkansas Department of Environment Quality (ADEQ) says it is monitoring the air every 30 minutes as a precautionary measure, but, at this point, they have not found anything outside of the safe limits.

The ADEQ recommends that residents nearby stay indoors and to otherwise avoid the area.

UPDATE: One firefighter was transported to an area hospital after getting hurt while extinguishing a warehouse fire Friday afternoon, December 27, according to Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley. The firefighter’s injuries are unknown at this time.

UPDATE: A-Advantage Warehouse & Distribution, 659 E Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, is where a fire erupted inside the building at around 2:30 p.m., according to an employee. There were about five people inside and all made it out of the building and are safe.

Items stored in the warehouse included boat, car and motorcycle covers, according to the owner Phil Phillips. He also said there was a lot of styrofoam inside the building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire inside a building in Springdale is at a business on Randal Wobbe Lane, according to Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley.

The fire captain said there is possible styrofoam burning inside the building

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. and one fire department that initially arrived was met with heavy smoke coming from inside the building, according to Bagley.

Courtesy: Rechelle Rene Ross