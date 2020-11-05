Springdale man arrested for kidnapping & theft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale resident Bret Davidson, 30, is in custody at the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) for kidnapping, aggravated assault, fleeing, theft of property and theft by receiving — all felonies.

A probable cause report shows on October 23 Davidson allegedly stole a 2001 GMC Sierra.

The victim reported that the last time he saw his truck was near E. Huntsville Rd. and S. Stonebridge Rd. and mentioned to the Central Dispatch Center he noticed a blue four-door, Dodge Ram, at a gas station at the time of theft, according to a probable cause report.

During the search of the stolen GMC Sierra, a blue Dodge Ram traveling in the opposite direction on Stonebridge caught the officer’s attention because it was speeding.

Not locating the GMC, the officer did catch up with the driver of the Dodge Ram and the truck’s owner, Spencer Mason, confirmed to the officer that Davidson took the GMC Sierra and that he was accompanied by a woman.

The next day, police knew to go to a house on S. Sherman Avenue associated with Davidson, because of other incidents.

The officer saw the stolen truck and Davidson getting into it and taking off, according to the probable cause statement.

The officer followed the GMC Sierra, but lost sight of the vehicle.

Ten days later, November 3, at 1:30 p.m.officers responded to the 2800 block of Wyman Road for a “disturbance” and later learned it was between Davidson and a female. The couple was not there but were later found in a different stolen vehicle near the 1700 block of E. Zion Road, according to the report.

Later that day, police said Davidson fled Zion Road at a high rate of speed and headed into Springdale. With police chasing him, Davidson, and the woman, headed toward the NWA Mall. Near the intersection of College and Zion, Davidson made a hard right turn and jumped a curb. He drove down an embankment and ended up on N. College Avenue driving head-on in traffic.

Springdale officers later found him at his grandfather’s home at the 2900 block of Greenwich Street where Davidson was taken into custody, according to the probable cause document.

He told officers he had “swallowed a large amount of drugs and needed to go to the hospital.” A doctor had to give clearance before Davidson was admitted to jail, according to the court document

Police talked with the female who was in the truck with Davidson about the stolen GMC Sierra. She admitted that she was with Davidson and Mason and that Davidson said, “he had to go,” and he hopped into the GMC Sierra (that was not his) and took off and parked it at her home on Sherman Ave.

Later, Davidson’s grandfather drove the victim to her home on Sherman Ave.

Davidson is held at the WCDC on $450,000 bond. His first appearance is on November 6.

BRET DAVIDSON BACKGROUND, PER COURT CONNECT