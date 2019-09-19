Breaking News
Sports, tutoring, snacks and friendship is at Boys and Girls Club, contributions needed

by: Tara Thomas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Because of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, hundreds of children have a healthy place to go after school- a place which offers sports, tutoring, snacks and friendship.

With the abundance of activities and supplies the organization offers, funding is certainly needed for it’s day-to-day operations, so on Wednesday, KARK 4 and Fox 16 teamed with the club to help make that happen with a telethon.

All day, during every live newscast, the stations took calls from donors.

Coordinator Thaddeus Smith said “We get about 100 kids a day…”

“They all come usually come by bus, [but] we have have a couple car riders.”

According to Smith, 95% of the children who participate in the club, live in a single-parent home. So, having the option of the free facility helps many single, working parents.

If you missed your chance to help the kids Wednesday, it’s never too late- visit KARK.COM and Fox16.com for links to easily make a contribution.

In addition to funding, the club is always needing volunteers to come help out.

