YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Longevity in law enforcement is a rare occurrence given the stress and strain of the job. Marshall Matt Dillon served 20 years in Dodge City–of course, he was on TV.

The real-life Wyatt Earp served in law enforcement for 12 years. Half of the 24 years of real-life Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey just finished up.

The longest-serving Sheriff in Yell County history. The longest current serving sheriff in Arkansas. On Thursday after a total of 31 years in law enforcement, he called it a career.

I first met Bill Gilkey just over 24 years ago, I was in Yell county covering a Danville city council meeting. It was heated. A difference of opinion resulted in then Danville Police Chief Bill Gilkey getting fired. He didn’t run and hide, the former, fired chief set his sights on a new job, Yell County Sheriff.

“Back then to get in the race the filing fee was 1500.00 dollars. I didn’t have a job. We were not wealthy. Me and my wife had fifteen-hundred-seven dollars to our name the day I filed for sheriff.”

No social media, no tv ads…no money. He hit the ground running, or knocking.

“The only thing I had to run on was knocking on people’s doors. You know we really didn’t have any signs you know? You drive out there today and there’s a million signs out there “

He found more support among Yell county’s 24-thousand people than he did the Danville City Council and became Sheriff.

“I look back now and wonder sometimes, what were the people of Yell County thinking electing a 30-year-old you know? I thought maybe we’ll do a couple of terms and move on to something else “

After that first term, he did move on, from one successful re-election to another. Whatever the people of Yell county were thinking about Bill Gilkey, they were right. But he’ll tell you-his success had nothing to do with Bill Gilkey

“My longevity here hasn’t been about what Bill Gilkey has done. It’s what these men and women have done that come to work here every day, every night, and every holiday. It’s the job that they do. I’m just fortunate enough to be the guy that has his name on the door “

For the better part of his 24 years, there were more good days than bad–except one very, very, bad day.

“Losing Lt. Kevin Mainhart, toughest day on the job,” Gilkey said.

Lieutenant Mainhart was killed during a traffic stop by a man he did not know had just committed a double murder.

“Great friend, great officer. A great foundation not only during the time he was with us but, also as we continue on today” Gilkey remembers.

Not even a tragedy like that could change what kept him on the job so long.

“Every day that you get up and get to represent the people of Yell county is a great day,” Gilkey explains.

So, what is it that pulled him away from a historic run as sheriff?

“My wife Lisa has been very supportive and Arron and Evan our two boys, missed out on a lot growing up because I felt like I had to be here,” Gilkey said. “You know I want to slow down and try to catch up on things in life I missed out on the last 24 years.”

Sheriff Gilkey says the job was never about him, but the people of Yell County.