ENGLAND, Ark. – An Arkansas woman said she’s out of more than $50,000 after hiring a contractor to fix her home. She said the renovation professional came up short on a promise, and now she wants her money back.

Laverne Williams said she first hired A Touch of Nature Inc. Home Renovations in September of 2021.

Williams’ house caught on fire that July and she needed extensive repair to the front portion of her house.

“She put trust in Kenneth D. Williams,” Williams’ granddaughter Briuna Brooks said.

Kenneth D. Williams heads the renovation company. According to the company’s website, Kenneth has been in business since 2008, providing quality service that won’t break the bank.

Laverne Williams said she paid him more than $50,000.

She said she had full confidence the work would be completed, but she says over time that feeling has faded.

“He messed up this side of my bricks,” Williams said.

Williams walked our Working 4 You crews around her house, pointing out what her daughter says are problem areas.

“He couldn’t do the ceiling fans, he couldn’t do the light fixtures, he just messed up everything. It’s just ridiculous,” Williams’ daughter Brandy Hunter said.

Hunter said parts of the home were renovated poorly.

“To me all he did was come down here, take my mom’s money and leave and came back and just messed up her house,” Hunter said.

The family said over the past two years work has been sporadic. Williams said the last time crews were at her house was June of this year.

“Why is he moving so slow? Where is the team at? Where are the people?” Brooks asked.

We tried calling the company but didn’t get an answer.

Laverne Williams said she’s given up on getting the work done, now just searching for answers.

“How are you going to do somebody like that? My mom would do anything for anybody,” Hunter said.