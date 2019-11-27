Special team works to track down 4,500 Arkansas parolees and probationers who are breaking the law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In Arkansas, about 4,500 parolees and probationers are hiding from the law.

The Arkansas Community Correction (ACC) says it’s doing everything it can to find them, and to make sure they’re complying. Every day, the Intensive Supervision Team (IST) gears up for a round of checks.

KARK 4’s Susanne Brunner rode along with the IST and visited parolees’ and probationers’ homes to make sure they’re living at the place they listed and are following their terms of parole or probation.

“Some of them we check in a whole lot depending on their behavior and what they’ve got going on,” says Violet White, Assistant Area Manager of the ISP Team.

The team surprised one parolee at his home in North Little Rock where agents searched his house and even looked through his car. It’s cases like this, Violet White says require more attention.

“You know a lot of our officers have upward 120 and 130 cases. These guys have 25 and it’s because they’re real high risk,” explains White.

Agents check in with their high risk cases 4 times a month. Often times, those who haven’t been out long go back to jail. The next address the team went to, turned out to be a commercial building.

“He gave us his address, it’s clearly not a residential building, so he’s not being truthful with his officer,” says White.

Unfortunately, White says this happens often. Officers have to spend more time tracking them down at a family or friend’s house, sometimes at work. When parolees or probationers don’t report to their officer for 180 days, they’re listed as a fugitive. Right now, there are about 4,500 of them in Arkansas. Several thousand more are on the verge of reaching that 180 day threshold, and that’s where the Intensive Supervision Team comes in. ACC formed IST following the Power Ultra Lounge shooting in Little Rock that injured dozens of people.

“It sort of was a pinnacle I guess of some of the gang violence that was going on at the time and so it really spurred everybody to pay more attention to the gang activity that was going on and how many of our parolees have weapons and how violent it could be,” says White.

The goal is to keep tabs on those who might not report and commit another crime.

“It could be everything from theft of property to possession of drug crimes all the way up to even murders, sex offenses, the whole gamut,” she says.

They have to prioritize their long list. Since the IST, White highlights some successes such as more supervision, arrests, more enforcement and about 150 guns taken away from parolees and probationers.

“Right now, our supervision roster is growing to the tune of about 300 people a month,” says Dina Tyler, ACC Deputy Director.

ACC Deputy Director, Dina Tyler says they will need more officers to help balance the load. Right now, the ratio is one officer to every 105 parolees and probationers.

“It’s much higher than we would like, it’s not as high as it’s been in the past,” says Tyler.

In 2016, officers were assigned to 129 cases each. Tyler says the rate they’re seeing is only going to grow, and county jails are running out of beds.

“The problem is you can’t lock everyone up, you can’t, nobody can pay for that, Arkansas can’t pay for it, no state can pay for that,” explains Tyler.

The punishment sometimes for absconding are not as high,” says White.

But when parolees and probationers are let out of jail, only to re-offend again, should you worry?

“Anytime you’ve got someone who’s broken the law and they’re not behind bars, then there is a risk,” explains Tyler. “If you’ve got a probation system or a parole system, then there is a risk.”

“I don’t think the concern is necessarily that they’re absconders, the greater concern is the new felony offenses, which can happen when they’re absconded or not,” says White.

ACC says you can outrun your sentence. It will always be waiting, but you can’t outrun them. They will find you no matter how long it takes. This was the case for Jami Ward, who had a warrant out for her arrest in December of 1998 because she absconded supervision. She was on probation for a forgery conviction. Tyler says as the years rolled by, ACC officers never stopped looking for her. They kept checking to make sure the arrest warrant was active, and they kept working to develop information on where Jami might be living. Nineteen years later, on January 18, 2018, agents apprehended Ward at a mobile home in the country near Ashdown.