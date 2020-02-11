SPECIAL REPORT: Lonoke County jail inmates getting a chance to change while serving time

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Inmates at the Lonoke County jail are getting a chance to change their lives while serving time.

The Sheriff’s Office is the first in Arkansas to offer a federally funded recovery program, that runs similar to a rehab.

The program is called Peers Achieving Collaborative Treatment (PACT).

“At 13 I started using methamphetamines“ said Phillip Nesler, one of the first graduates from the program. “They say you have to hit rock bottom to change, and really what is rock bottom? Is that when I’m in a casket and it’s too late change?”

Nesler struggled with addiction for more than half his life. Over those years, Nesler says he was arrested so many times he lost count.

“I had a drug addiction and it was that urge to get high that made me do that,” Nesler said.

Leading Nesler’s group is Brett Franks, who’s no stranger to the work it takes.

“I’m celebrating almost three and a half years of clean time,” Franks said.

At one time Franks’ addiction landed him in a Lonoke County jail cell, now he chooses to go back behind bars every day to lead PACT.

“I’ve been there, follow me and I’ll show you how not to,” Franks said.

Inmates have to apply for PACT and prove they’re willing to put in the work. Once accepted they live in a separate cell block.

Each day PACT members help each other through recovery work. After a minimum of three months in the program, participants can be released on good behavior, but they’re required to continue recovery work.

“They have to contact me once a week either by phone or in person but we keep track of them for a year,” Franks said.

Of the 8 graduates so face value the sheriff’s office says only 1 relapsed.

“People need to know that we care,” said Lt. James Hall.

Hall says the program not only changes lives, it’s also help stop a pattern or repeat offenders.

“Our thefts have gone down this year,” he said. “It’s cut down on our pursuits, it’s cut down on us having to search for people.”

Nesler calls himself proof and ever since he got out of jail he hasn’t been back.

“People thought I was a better person when I got out of jail,” he said.

For Nesler what truly matters is getting a chance to finally be a dad to his young son.

“To actually get to hug, and kiss and touch him and be his dad,” he added.

The Sheriff’s Office says if the programs continues to be successful it will move it expand it to the women’s jail.