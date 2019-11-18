SPECIAL REPORT: Family, community rallies for Voice contender Marybeth Byrd

ARMOREL, Ark. — Arkansan Marybeth Bryd who has been competing on The Voice has a huge fan base. We got together today with some of her top fans to hear what they think of her performance on Season 17 of The Voice.

Tonight on NBC at 7 p.m. Marybeth Bryd will be performing on The Voice. She made the top 13 last week, and is now competing for top 11 in the live playoffs. Those results will be announced Tuesday at 7 p.m. on The Voice.

Our Hilary Hunt traveled all the way to Northeast Arkansas today to talk to Marybeth’s biggest fans.

Marybeth is from a small town in Northeast, Arkansas called Armorel. The town has between 300 to 500 people who live there and all of them are huge fans of Marybeth.

They have signs of Marybeth all over their town.

We got the chance to sit down with some of Marybeth’s family members today, including her mom who said Marybeth has kept a positive attitude going into tonight’s show.

“She’s always had a really good attitude about it, and she doesn’t let a no or if she didn’t win, discourage her, she just movies on so I think that’s an awesome trait to have especially in this business because you never know,” says her mother.

Also her mom showed off some of her very favorite photos of Marybeth.

“She has been planning this since she was little bitty when she was about 9. She said Mama don’t you think it’s time that we had a concert for me.. I mean all her life all she could think about is when she got to become a star,” says Marybeth’s great grandmother.

Her mother gave our Hilary Hunt a little spoiler alert. She told us that tonight, Marybeth is dedicating her performance to her grandfather who passed away shortly before the live shows began.

After Marybeth’s performance tonight you can vote for her, and it’s really easy. She even posted detailed steps on how to vote!





So get out there and vote for our very own Arkansan! Goodluck Marybeth!