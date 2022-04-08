LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All eyes are on Arkansas as the NBC show Dateline covers the murder of former state senator Linda Collins.

The two-hour episode aired Friday night on KARK and other NBC stations across the country.

Collins was found dead outside her Randolph County home on June 4, 2019.

Several days later, authorities arrested the late senator’s friend Rebecca O’Donnell.

Collins’ two adult children, Butch Smith and Tate Williams, said O’Donnell gave the two a hug after their mother was found dead.

“She comes out crying and comes up to me and hugs me,” Smith said.

Williams said O’Donnell gave her a hug as well.

Collins’ son and daughter told NBC’s Dateline that the hug happened at the police station after O’Donnell is interviewed by authorities.

“[She’s] like, “Ah, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry.” And– didn’t say necessarily what for,” Butch recalled. “We just assumed sorry that she was dead, ’cause at this point, we didn’t know Becky had anything to do with it. And so I’m like, “Okay. Yeah, thanks.”

Butch told KARK’s Mitch McCoy that he is confident O’Donnell is the only person who killed his mom, but questions if anyone else could be involved before or after Collins’ death.