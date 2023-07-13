GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – During the pandemic, school districts had to think outside the box to help students continue to get a good education. Some techniques, like virtual learning, teachers would like to leave in 2020, but others grew roots.

Wind rustling through the plants and birds chirping from the trees are the sounds you’ll typically hear during a stroll through Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, but on certain days during the week, the nature sanctuary turns into an outdoor classroom for special needs students.

“Thursday is a day our students look forward to all week long,” Lakeside School District Special Services Administrator Courtney Eubanks said.

Lakeside was the first to test the soil back when masks covered students faces and learning happened through a computer screen.

“Parents feel comfortable because it’s an outdoor learning experience, and they are able to come outside and learn with us on those days, so they have become hybrid instead of just strictly virtual,” Eubanks said in an interview in 2020.

Once that seed was planted, with a little water and sunlight, her students were soaking up more lessons than they ever could in a classroom.

“As you’re walking through Garvan Gardens you’ve got steps, you’ve got hills, you’ve got different areas, different textures,” Eubanks said. “They are learning communication, behavior, fine motor, gross motor skills. It actually has been way more beneficial than we could’ve ever imagined.”

So, as class returned to normal, the weekly field trips were now rooted in the schedule.

“It has been awesome for my students,” Lakeside Special Education Teacher Courtney Porter said, adding that she’s seen so much growth just in the last year.

“A lot of my nonverbal students I find communicating a lot more just because it feels like there’s a lot less stress,” Porter said. “It’s informal.”

One student in particular Porter said struggles socially, but out in the gardens, the girl thrives.

“I have just been able to see her smile and be happy around her friends just being outdoors, whereas when we’re in a classroom she might be feeling anxious and maybe show aggressive behaviors,” Porter explained.

Eubanks has seen that kind of reaction not only as an administrator, but also as a parent. Her oldest daughter is 19 and has autism, and Eubanks said she also struggled being out in the community.

“Due to her behaviors, they are pretty severe and profound,” Eubanks said. “We were really concerned about after high school what life was going to look like.”

Now, after spending days out in the fresh air, her daughter has made so much progress.

“She is participating in an adult program at First Step during the day,” Eubanks said.

Watching student after student bloom, Garvan Gardens Director of Education Rush Fintress said they decided to branch out to other districts in Garland County.

“We were just thinking you know we got to keep doing this,” Fintress said.

Lake Hamilton is one of six districts now coming to the gardens once a week.

“We were so excited to join,” Lake Hamilton School District Director of Special Services Haley Hatch said.

From reading to science, Hatch said learning in this environment gives students the freedom to flourish

“Some of them want to be right in the group, some of them need to be back a little bit, some of them have trouble sitting on the ground so they need to walk around and move while they’re listening to the story,” Hatch said.

Some of the biggest milestones bud from way up in the trees.

“Oh my gosh the kids love the treehouse that’s their very favorite,” Hatch said.

There, teachers like Makayla Johnson help students problem solve and conquer their fears.

“That couldn’t climb to the top level without support., now they’re climbing on their own,” Johnson said. “It makes me want to cry sometimes. It makes me really proud of them and their progress.”

From life’s simple lessons to the big leaps in development, the outdoor classroom is cultivating skills to nurture each student as they outgrow this program and blossom into the community.

“It’s a blessing, honestly a blessing,” Eubanks said.

Garvan Woodland Gardens wants to continue expanding the program to all districts in Garland County