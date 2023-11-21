LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A spring day in White County, Arkansas, in 1987 is the day when Arkansas State Police investigator J.R. Howard heard the name Sandra Williams, and he’s had her on his mind ever since.

“When we looked over that case, they had done a fantastic job of looking into it,” Howard recalled. “We picked up a few interviews, but at the end of the day, we did not have enough to secure an arrest.”

While there was never an arrest made of the person who killed Sandra Williams, it is a new day at Arkansas State Police and its newly ramped up Cold Case Division. That means Sandra Williams’s case is now on the minds of more than just Howard.

Maj. Stacey Rhoads, who oversees ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division and the new Cold Case Division, said her teams are looking back at more cold cases to see if new developments in technology and investigative technique can help find long-sought answers.

“When we take a look at these cases, is there a scientific means we can look at DNA? Or are there people we can re-interview? Are their names in this file that never got explored? And that’s what we looked at in the Sandra Williams case,” Rhoads explained.

Sandra’s mother Norma said the day in April of 1987 when her daughter disappeared was like any other, with Sandra wrapping her day up by heading to her boyfriend’s house. However, that all changed that night.

“About 10 o’clock Bruce called and wanted to know where Sandra was,” Norma remembered. “I said, ‘I don’t know. She ought to be with you, she was going to your house.’ He said, ‘No, she never got there.’”

Within hours the car Sandra was driving was found near Romance, Arkansas. Norma said hope was high because it looked like Sandra was OK when she left the vehicle.

“(She) got out of the car and locked it, driver side window was rolled down like she was going to talk to somebody,” Norma recalled.

Sandra’s brother Kerry was 16 at the time and remembers the Friday morning before.

“She woke me up for school. That was the last time I heard her voice,” he said.

For days and weeks, no one knew where Sandra was. Then, the news came that the family was dreading.

“Two weeks later they found her dumped behind a pile of garbage on a logging road off of Highway 5,” Norma said.

Sandra was a few miles from where her car was found. She had been stabbed in the chest and back, a brutal attack that did not seem to match the circumstances of a standard robbery.

“It was so vicious,” Norma said. “Someone aimed to kill her, aimed for her to die.”

Leads came in during the original investigation but then slowed and then stopped. Then, in the 1990s, Howard was pointed to a vehicle believed to be connected to the case.

“We searched it and found a hair. The lab here tested and found it was microscopically similar to Sandra’s,” Howard recalled.

The former investigator said there were other points of interest in the case. Sandra’s purse was never found, and a woman used her driver’s license after Sandra’s death but then walked off with it. The ID was found on the ASU-Beebe campus in a Lost and Found bin, even though Sandra was not a student there. Sandra’s car keys were also placed deep in her pocket as if she tucked them away herself.

These factors have convinced Sandra’s brother that this was not a random killing.

“Yeah, it was someone she knew,” Kerry said.

Lab technicians told Howard the hair found in the vehicle was microscopically similar to Sandra’s, but that analysis wasn’t good enough to move forward with alone. DNA was new back then but could get him closer. Unfortunately, further testing at that time destroyed the hair, and the results were Inconclusive.

“I’d give anything to have that hair back,” Howard said.

While the technology available nearly 30 years fell short of what investigators needed, as White County detectives and ASP agents now go over Sandra’s case and the evidence collected in 1987, 2023 technology may help find her killer and bring peace to her family.

“Now DNA testing is so different,” Kerry said. “Maybe there is something that they couldn’t do then years ago they can do now.”

The next step for the ASP Cold Case Division could be the one they need to get the results they need. For Norma, nothing will bring Sandra home, but at times she says she gets a glimpse that Sandra is never far away.

If you know anything that may help investigators in this case, please contact the Arkansas State Police or the White County Sheriff’s Office.