LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you take a trip on any Arkansas highway or drive down any street in any city, chances are you’ll spot an expired temporary tag.

Even though they are just that, temporary, a lot of drivers seem to be testing the limits of what that means. It turns out, they are also costing the state millions of dollars. Many of these expired tags are past due not just by days, but by weeks, months and even years.

At the DMV on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, Sian Brown was able to pay for a new ID. However, her tags, nearly three months past due, will have to wait.

“It’s hard right now with COVID, honestly,” she said.

The mom-to-be explained that she can’t afford it but knows putting it off means even more money.

“$1,200 dollars, that’s what they told me,” Brown said. “But by the time I go in it will probably be more than that.”

After you purchase a vehicle in Arkansas, you have 30 days to pay the sales tax and get your plates. If you don’t, it’ll cost you. The fine is $3 for every 10 days past due, plus a 10% sales tax penalty. Not to mention, you’re at risk of being pulled over.

“We do, while we’re on patrol, look for stuff like that and when we do come across it, we will cite them,” Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said.

In 2021, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office cited 62 drivers for expired tags. Arkansas State Police issued 551 violations for failure to register or improper license tag.

In Conway, the number of motorists cited for various offenses related to failing to register their vehicle/expired tags was 198. In Little Rock, police issued a little more than 1,285 citations.

Getting a ticket is something Brown said she thinks about every time she gets behind the wheel, noting that it would be “another bill I’ll have to pay.”

KARK 4 News wanted to know how many drivers are hitting the roads in Arkansas with expired temp tags. Turns out, it’s a question the Department of Finance and Administration has never gotten before and the answer was surprising, even for them.

“I think was guessing 5-, 6-, 7,000 tops,” Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration said. “When it comes back at 29,400, even I was shocked.”

That total – 29,400 cars – is about the population of Izard and Van Buren counties combined, and that high number is costing the state.

“If those 29,400 vehicles paid sales tax today, that would be more than $25 million,” Hardin said.

That estimate from the DFA may actually be conservative. The actual amount is likely much higher.

It’s a number we took to Senator Bill Sample, Chair of the Senate Revenue and Tax committee.

“We could use that. That’s a lot of money,” Sample said, adding that he’d like to see that money go towards giving Arkansas State Police troopers a raise.

“We would love to give it to them. We just have to find a revenue stream and that could be a revenue stream,” he said. “You know, if a state trooper stops one car each, that would get it.”

In addition to harsher enforcement, Sample believes the state needs better public transportation.

“There are people that are driving that might not have the funds to pay it, but they do need the transportation to get to work, so that’s a problem all in itself,” he said.

Now armed with these numbers, Sample plans to study what other states are doing to fix the problem.

“We need to find some ways that we can take and not only collect the money, but get people to work at the same time,” he said.

KARK 4 News learned Missouri passed a law in 2021 to crack down on this exact issue. Rather than allowing drivers to take possession of cars at dealerships and assume they’ll pay taxes later, the government will get a cut at the point of sale.

Greg Kirkpatrick, president of the Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association, said it will likely take legislative action before that happens in Arkansas, not to mention getting everyone on the same page.

“We’ve had conversations with the state. I’m not sure they are prepared for it yet,” Kirkpatrick said. “As time goes on this is probably an issue that’s going to have to be addressed.”

Back at the DMV, Brown says she hopes to get her permanent plates soon. In the meantime, she said she won’t stop glancing in her rearview mirror.

“Right now, I have to duck and dodge the police so I won’t get pulled over,” she said.

Hardin said before the 30 days is up, you’ll get a letter in the mail as a reminder. If you need an extension, he said there are a couple of scenarios where you can request one for another 30 days and avoid the fine. However, you still owe the sales tax 30 days from the day you purchase the vehicle.

Something else to note, according to Hardin, the sales tax rate on vehicles in Arkansas priced between $4,000 and $10,000 is now 3.5% versus 6.5% due to legislation passed in 2021.