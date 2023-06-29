NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Travelers clinched the first half division championship. Now, midway through the season, we want to highlight a player who’s a huge part of the team but never steps on the field.

From the crack of the bat to the cheers of the crowd, the sounds of America’s pastime radiate through Dickey Stephens Park, but it’s not just the Travs on the field running up a score. There’s something special that brings the whole night together.

“They assume it’s an iPad or whatever, and I don’t blame them because usually it is,” Arkansas Traveler’s Organist Trey Trimble said.

That’s not the case at our ballpark. Trey Trimble is the man behind the music, a position General Manager Sophie Ozier said more and more minor league teams are cutting from the roster.

“We get a lot of fans that come through, and they’re visiting every minor league baseball stadium, and the first thing they always bring to our attention is our organist,” Ozier said.

For a team with a long-standing history, she said having Trey on the team is just as important as the guys on the field.

“We are the third oldest minor league baseball team in the country,” Ozier said. “We’ve been here since 1901. It really is just part of the tradition and what makes this ballpark special.”

Trimble first took this seat at the keys in 2008.

“My grandma saw a clipping in the newspaper that was like that big,” Trimble said. “It was a small little thing, and she called me and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you think about playing the organ for the Travs.'”

He stepped up to the plate during a rain delay and knocked it out of the park.

“No one was playing, so I just kept playing Mario and Nintendo whatever I could think of,” Trimble said.

Now charging into his 14th season, he still considers himself a rookie compared to some of baseball’s legends.

“I listen to a lot of the older organists, like for the Dodgers stadium and New York stadium old videos of theirs to see what they played,” Trimble said. “I try and bring a 40’s nostalgic ballpark feel, old fashioned.”

While his musical taste is traditional, the way he plays is far from it.

“That’s how I play by ear. I never learned to read,” Trimble said.

Each song he learned just by listening.

“I have my little keyboard I’ll set up and plug it in,” Trimble said. “I’ll play along with it, learn it and bring it here and play it when the gates open.”

From the moment fans filter into each at-bat, Trimble holds a note better than any recording.

“He will speed up or slow down to be able to create some intensity between the pitches,” Ozier said.

He keeps the crowd locked in all game long.

“The fans know the types of jingles that he plays, and they almost call for them, and he’ll play them in response, or they’ll start clapping,” Ozier said. “They get really into it.”

From the guys who came before to the ones who are sure to follow, Trimble says he’s proud to take this spot in the lineup and make each night truly feel like an old ballgame.

“I think it kind of gives a genuine baseball feel that is kind of hard to find nowadays,” he said.

You can catch Trimble at every home game. Don’t be afraid to say hi, and he will take some requests.