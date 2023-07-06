Since the 1970s Dave Woodman has been a part of the Arkansas television landscape. He will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America chapters Golden Circle this weekend.

The Golden Circle is an Emmy Award that honors media professionals who began in television at least 50 years ago, making significant contributions to the medium during that time. Dave Woodman fits that bill.

His achievements as the one-time voice of the Razorbacks, a Hall of Fame sportscaster and a news anchor are a few of these honors.

Dave was a part of the celebrated on-air team that included news anchor Roy Mitchell, weatherman Tom Bonner and news anchor Carolyn Long.

His former KARK news director Bob Steel summed Dave up this way.

“He typifies, I think, renowned broadcaster,” Steel said. “This guy was made for television.”

From day one, Dave Woodman has brought a rare quality to the workplace and still does to this day.

“When you think of a professional, that’s Dave Woodman,” former KARK sports director Steve Sullivan said.

“There was a tone of respect for everybody in that newsroom. Dave really led that because he was respectful of everyone,” former co-anchor Carolyn Long said.

On air, he brought tens of thousands of people listening and watching at home to each Razorback game he called. He also brought them to the church of competition.

“The Razorbacks were making a comeback. I said they’re coming back, they’re going to win this game. If you believe put your hands on the radio,” Dave recalled.

That game aside, Dave never let on who his favorite team was. That’s all part of his professionalism. But in the 1980s, there was no doubt about Arkansas’ favorite anchor team, according to Bob Steel.

“Roy, Carolyn, Tom and Dave probably, the most successful broadcasting group of folks in the history of Little Rock television,” Steel said.

“When I came to Channel 4, Dave Woodman and Tom Boner and Roy Mitchell had a tremendous team already,” Long said.

“When they were out, they were superstars, but they were very kind to anyone who would come up to them, and they really appreciated the fact people watched Channel 4 News,” Steel added.

And if that team had a head coach, it was Dave Woodman. Long remembers Dave going out of his way to make her part of the team.

“Dave looked after me and was very quick to enlighten me and show me how things worked,” she said.

Bob Steel said it’s that kind of quality that made them such a force.

“Everybody’s got a camera, everybody’s got four seats, everybody’s got people on air. It’s the talent that brings you the audience, and they were terrific, Dave among them,” Steel said.

As a young up-and-comer, Steve Sullivan said Dave set the bar high.

“It was a great example because I was young,” Sullivan said. “It was my first exposure to big-time TV. I could see a good role model on how you act, how you dress and how you present on the air.”

Kindness is in Dave’s fabric. Not everyone in broadcasting can say that, but Dave lives it.

“I never heard him swear, maybe he did, I don’t think so, and there was a lot of swearing going on in the newsroom, but he was always such a southern gentleman,” Long said.

“The worst I heard him say was dog gone it. I can’t say the same for myself,” Steel added.

A little-known fact, there’s something about Dave he doesn’t like to hear people say. He only gave a pass to the man he had great respect for.

“It was Roy Mitchell. You can ask Dave,” Sullivan said.

Carolyn Long remembers hearing what Steve is referring to.

“Dave would get up, go to the newsroom, get the scores and come back, slide into his seat, just in time for Roy Mitchell to say and ‘Now let’s kick it over to the ‘Big Redhead’ with sports,’” Long recalled. “Dave would do his update, and when we went to break, Dave would say, ‘Dog gone it Roy, you know I hate that.’ Roy did poke fun at him.”

“He does not like the Big Redhead,” Sullivan said.

Over the decades, hair color may be the only thing about Dave that has changed because he still sets the bar high.

“Consummate television professional and consummate television star. Good looking and dressed well,” Steel recalled. “You know him as the guy who advertises for Doctor Currie. I know him as the guy who advertised for Mae Horn. All the best-dressed men Dave.”

“I don’t think there’s anyone like him that has gone so long, done so many things, and he’s still good! Look at these infomercials, and the man is still delivering,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think there is anyone who has had that longevity and done it at that high level for so long.”

But beyond the man in the well-made suits, the well-combed hair and golden pipes, something deeper has always driven Dave Woodman.

“The thing that impresses me the most about Dave Woodman in terms of being a good person was that he was a very strong Christian,” Steel said. “I think he may have laid bricks in the new Immanuel Baptist Church because he’s been around Immanuel Baptist since he walked into Little Rock, Arkansas.”

Steve Sullivan said he’s just one of the rare people you meet in life.

“Later in life, you think of the people who had an effect on your life and helped you be the person you are today. Dave was defiantly one of those guys,” Sullivan said.

“Thank you, Dave, for all your love, all your expertise, your incredible abilities. You have done a wonderful job. Kudos, bravo, we love you,” Long said.

Dave may have and still loves his TV family but make no mistake who his heart still skips beats for. The family that has shared him with the rest of us for the past 50 years.

“He has a great love for his wife Lydia, who he talked about almost every day, and his four children,” Steel said. “He was a good daddy.”

So now everything has come full circle for Dave Woodman, the golden circle, a man who is truly an Arkansas treasure.