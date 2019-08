RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Russellville City Council gave their approval for Mayor Richard Harris to speak with applicants of the Pope County casino gaming license to find out which operators have plans that involve or affect Russellville.

The Mayor says there’s an impending decision on the matter coming from the Quorum Courts.

