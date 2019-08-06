Special guest and activities coming to LR Farmers’ Market this Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Farmers’ Market hosts 2nd Saturday with special guests and fun activities.

It will be on Saturday, August 10, from 8am – 12pm at the Little Rock Farmers’ Market which is open from 7am – 3pm.

At 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Central AR Library System you can come by and sign up for a Library Card and get information about services and learn about their programs.

At 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can visit the Master Gardeners and ask questions about your lawns, gardens, plants and trees. Also you can pick up select planting while supplies last.

Around 8 a.m. to 12 pm. Lettuce Beet Hunger Together will be at the Fresh Food Drive who has a partnership between the Little Rock Farmers’ Market and Arkansas Foodbank. You can donate fresh produce from the market or cash for volunteers to purchase the Market’s produce. This will benefit Our House.

From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. you can meet with Marella Carbajal with Jelly Madness and Cornbread Festival Champ at the Garden Gourmet Chef Series, and join in for food demos and tasting.

The Lil’ Farmers Kids Club will be at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Each kid aged 12 and under can participate in a variety of fun activities designed to teach kids about food and promote healthy eating in a way that doesn’t feel like learning.

Funkle Sam Band will be playing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funky part of the 106 US Army Band will entertain with Motown and Funk favorites.

This month we invite participants to make Farm Animal Hand Fans! Lil’ Farmers participants will also receive complimentary Little Rock Farmers’ Market coloring books and crayons.

For more information about each month’s 2nd Saturday activities and guests, visit www.rivermarket.info/farmers-market or www.facebook.com/LRFarmersMarket/events