Spanking students no longer an option at Cleveland County Schools

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark.- Spanking students is no longer an option at Cleveland County Schools.

In the past, students could be paddled as a punishment if their parents okayed it, but that is no longer the case.

The district says the change comes on a new law meant to prevent schools from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities.

The superintendent tells KARK he believes it could set staff up for legal troubles, arguing wording in the law may open teachers to civil suits.

“They are kind of lumped into that intellectually disabled group and it just made it hard on the building principals,” says Craig Dupuy, Superintendent of Cleveland County Schools. “To go forward, we’d just prefer not to put ourselves in a legally indefensible position.”

According to the district, about half the students opted for corporal punishment.

The schools will now offer afternoon detention instead.