Space Station to Make Great Flyby over Arkansas This Evening

The International Space Station (ISS) will be making a long and bright flyover of Arkansas this evening. In the Little Rock Metro area, the ISS will become visible just above the southwest horizon at 9:15pm, travel nearly overhead at 9:18pm and disappear just above the northeast horizon at 9:22pm. You don’t need any special viewing equipment to see the flyover–just look for a very bright, slow moving “star”! If you’ve got a great zoom camera and a tripod or steady hand, you might just be able to get a photograph that captures the structure of the solar panel arrays.

Times will be slightly different for areas outside the Metro–just go to Spot the Station and type your location for details for where you live.