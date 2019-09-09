Southern Arkansas University to honor veterans, first responders at Sept. 14 home opener

MAGNOLIA, Ark (News Release) — Southern Arkansas University will honor veterans and first responders during the home opener Saturday, September 14, at Wilkins Stadium.

During the expanded Mulerider Marching Band pre-game show, SAU will honor all area veterans and first responders. Entrance to the game is free to all veterans and first responders with valid ID or badge. Representatives from local agencies will assist with Saturday’s coin toss, performed by Lt. Kre McMahon, who joined SAU this fall to kick off the return of an officer training program on campus.

In collaboration with the Arkansas Army National Guard, SAU developed a Military Science minor which equips students for the Guard Officer Leadership Development (GOLD) program. Upon graduation, students in the program will be eligible to attend Officer Candidate School (OCS) to commission as second lieutenants. SAU has a long history of supporting the armed forces and is excited to bring a program back to campus to benefit our first responders.

Mulegating at the SAU Alumni Center begins Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with food sponsored by BancorpSouth. The pre-game show begins at Wilkins Stadium at 5:45 p.m. For more information about Mulegating or the day’s activities, contact the Alumni Office at 870-235-4079 or email alumni@saumag.edu.