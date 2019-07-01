Southeast Arkansas College approves budget for fiscal year 2020

Pine Bluff, Ark. (News Release) – Southeast Arkansas College’s (SEARK) Board of Trustees approved the budget for fiscal year 2020 Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with provisions that benefit both students and the community.

Most significantly, the decision was made to not increase tuition or fees for the upcoming year, offering students the opportunity to continue their educational path without concern for additional costs.

“Financial concern can often be a barrier to student success,” says SEARK President Steven Bloomberg. “With the recent flooding in Pine Bluff and the surrounding communities, we know many of our current students and community members are facing financial strain. We are committed to providing access to a quality education for those who seek it.”

Another notable update to the budget is setting aside funds for a full website redesign to better meet the needs of students and the community.

“Our website is often the first place prospective students look to discover if SEARK is the right option for their academic investment,” says Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs Gina Teel. “We are excited to enhance our online presence and offer a more effective tool for those seeking information about SEARK and the programs we offer students and the community.”

“I do believe these budgetary decisions will greatly benefit our students and community,” says Bloomberg. “It is important for SEARK to be a good steward of funds while continuously seeking ways in which we can better serve everyone.” The approved budget can be found here: https://www.seark.edu/sites/default/files/upload/19-20_Budget_Book.pdf

Established in 1991 by Act 1244 of the 78th General Assembly of the State of Arkansas, Southeast Arkansas College provides a comprehensive community college education and services, with an emphasis on technical education and workforce development, for the citizens of Jefferson, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln counties. These educational programs and services include technical career education, workforce development, university transfer education, general education, adult education, continuing education, and community services.