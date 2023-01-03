LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. – A state of emergency is declared in Lincoln County as some roads are still too damaged to travel.

According to the Arkansas Storm Team, the weather radar estimated Star City and the surrounding area saw eight inches of rain in 24 hours. Rain started around noon on Monday and picked up around 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from midnight to 5 a.m.

Overnight rainfall forced the partial closures of roads covered in water including U.S. Highway 424, State Highway 83 and State Highway 114 Tuesday morning. Royce Hall stayed up all night watching the water rise around his property.

“There was a lot of wind blowing and a lot of rain and a lot of lighting,” Royce recalled.

His wife Leslie Hall stated, “Weather radio went off all night.”

When the rain stopped and runoff started, his family learned they were trapped.

“I couldn’t get out through here,” Leslie said standing at the end of her driveway. “It was probably a 10 by 10 washout. I had to reschedule my hair appointment today.”

It’s situations like this that Lincoln County Judge Buddy Lynn Earnest and his team have been quick to try and resolve, pouring asphalt and flattening the surface where they can. Though the runoff water has since subsided, some roads remain closed because of their condition.

“Our goal is by tomorrow afternoon, to have everybody to where they can go to work or come to town and get whatever they need,” Earnest said.

Despite the hazards, some people tried to brave the flooded roads, resulting in at least one woman’s car stalling out and requiring a rescue.

Autumn Hill Road was scheduled to have some of its four six-foot drainage pipes running underneath it replaced within a couple of months, but a blockage caused by debris appeared to have busted one of the pipes.

The buildup of water ate away underneath the road until it collapsed. None of it was apparent when the road was covered in water Tuesday morning or once night falls in the area, but it is not stopping some people from testing their luck.

While interviewing Earnest near a truck-sized hole at Autumn Hills Road, a man on an ATV tried to cross. The judge turned him around.

“You fall off in there, and it’s on me. The road is closed,” the judge told the man.

However, the man replied, “I’ll let you go and then I’ll go through.”

To which Judge Earnest told him, “Then I’ll call the law and I’ll have you get you a ticket.”

With most fears from last night washed away, people in Lincoln County are just thankful for any chance of a tornado passing them by.

“I wasn’t worried about no flood,” Hall said. “Them stompjumpers that be bouncing all over this country is what I was worried about.”

Judge Earnest is optimistic Autumn Hill Road will be repaired and reopened within eight to ten days.