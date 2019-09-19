Solid waste fees to increase in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Residents in Little Rock are preparing for an increase in solid waste fees.

“I really think they can find another solution,” says Little Rock resident Don Fells.

The Little Rock Board of Directors passed the proposal Tuesday night.

Solid waste fees are $22.02 a month, it will now be $28.90 a month for those once a week garbage bin pick ups.

“As part of this rate increase we’re proposing to add another 15 people,” says City of Little Rock Public Works Director John Honeywell.

Honeywell says the City will be able to purchase additional equipment like garbage trucks.

“We’re going to rework some of our routes so we have more trucks available. We’re going to spread more people out across the city,” says Honeywell.

Fells doesn’t agree.

“I don’t think it’s going to put more services out on the street,” says Fells.

The City of Little Rock stresses the increase positions officials to more effectively offer services to residents.

This fee hasn’t been increased since 2004, that was 15 years ago.