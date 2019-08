QUINTON, Okla. (AP) — No injuries were reported after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in eastern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Society says the earthquake was reported at 4:07 a.m. Sunday north-northeast of Quinton, about 123 miles (198 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 miles (16.1 kilometers).

No damage was immediately reported.

Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.