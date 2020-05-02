Small business owner teams up with other business to help support salons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During this global pandemic we’ve seen everything from groups and organizations helping those in need, but one business owner in Greenbrier is going above and beyond to support hairstylists using t-shits.

“I think it’s kind of person now,” said Ashton Pruitt the owner of Southern Savy. “Here at Southern Savy, we carry just kind of a mixture of things, anything for birthdays or gifts for all ages. We like to say we outfit the wild at heart.”

You can still shop curbside, but like many other business things are tough for Pruitt.

“I’ve had just been in frivolous prayer about a sign or an idea just trying to think outside the box and stay afloat during this troubling time,” said Pruitt.

She decided to partner with another business that is struggling and came up with this idea.

“So Basically it’s just a really simple design, it just says ‘rooting for my stylist’,” said Pruitt.

A new movement that’s already caught the attention of 70 salons across the state and Oklahoma.

“How it worked was salons would just reach out to me, we would then put their shirt on our website and then we would encourage their stylist and their employees to use their link and sell their shirt. In return they got $10 for each shirt sold,” said Pruitt.

And so far, “we’ve sold over 906 shirts, so we are close and I know we can hit 10,000,” said Pruitt.

And while Pruitt is close to the goal she says it hasn’t been easy.

“Not only do we have to make the shirts we also have to sort them and ship them,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt is making a difference one shirt at a time.

“It’s really cool seeing folks tag my store and that stylist and their salon because empower women empower women,” said Pruitt.

