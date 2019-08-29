Skimming devices found on gas pumps in Russellville, police say

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Police are alerting people who used credit cards at a local gas station about the potential theft of their card numbers via skimming devices*.

The Russellville Police Department (RPD) posted details on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

The RPD says an investigation is underway involving skimming devices that were found on fuel pumps at the Exxon station at State Hwy. 7 and I-40.

Police say the devices were found inside the gas pumps by maintenance personnel during a routine check of the equipment.

‘At this point in the investigation, it is not clear if any information was obtained by the suspect(s) from these skimming devices, but we do ask that anyone who purchased fuel by means of a debit/ credit card between the dates of August 18 through August 29 to monitor their bank accounts for any fraudulent activity. We also ask any local businesses that sell fuel to inspect their fuel pumps for these devices.

If anyone notices fraudulent activity on their bank accounts as a result of this incident or has information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Russellville Police Department at (479) 968-3232. More details will be released when it becomes available,” the RPD Facebook post stated.

*A credit card skimming device is a piece of electronics that is used to secretly obtain credit/ debit card information for fraudulent use at a later date.