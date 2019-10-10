Six arrested in Baxter County on drug and weapons charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says six people were arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges.

Officials say Gerald Phillip Morris, Kaitlyn Johnston, Dawn Thompson, Howard Johnson, Nathan Schaffer and Katie Stucken (also known as Katie Fernandez) face drug and weapons charges.

Dawn Thompson

Gerald Phillip Morris

Howard Johnson

Kaitlyn Johnston

Katie Stucken

Nathan Schaffer

According to a news release, officers from several agencies served search warrants at a home on the 400 block of County Road 1008 near Mountain Home and a home on the 14100 block of Hwy 5 North in Baxter County. Officials say the search warrants were obtained based on information of drug activity at the locations.

Officials say a search warrant was served at the home of Gerald Morris, who is a parolee. There, officers arrested Morris, Johnston, Thompson and Johnson. Investigators say they found more than 186 grams of methamphetamine, approximately five ounces of marijuana, approximately 2.7 grams of Fentanyl, several dosage units of LSD, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

When the second search warrant was served at a home on the 14100 Hwy 5 North, officers say they found Nathan Schaffer, Katie Stucken and a small child, approximately 1 or 2 years old.

Officials found approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, approximately one ounce of marijuana, approximately 3.4 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, two loaded handguns, and two loaded long guns.

Officers say they found numerous drugs, including approximately 1.6 grams of powdered Fentanyl, methamphetamine, meth pipes, and also used condoms, and sex toys. Officials say fentanyl was in an open-air tray with no cover that was less than six feet away from the child’s walker and play area. A methamphetamine processing station was found in the child’s area as well.

Morris, 38 of rural Mountain Home, faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (LSD) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons – Felony

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Habitual Offender – Penalty Enhancement

Morris has a $50,000 bond. Records indicate he has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 36 times since 1999 and is on active parole status.

Johnston, 25 of Baxter County, faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (LSD) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons – Felony

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Habitual Offender – Penalty Enhancement

Johnston has a $50,000 bond. Records indicate she has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center nine times since 2002.

Thompson, 55 of rural Mountain Home, faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (LSD) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons – Felony

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Habitual Offender – Penalty Enhancement

Thompson has a $50,000 bond. Records indicate she has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center eight times since 1999.

Johnson, 60 of Baxter County, has a $50,000 bond. Records indicate he has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 48 times since 1997.

Schaffer, 46 of Baxter County, faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons (4 counts) – Felonies

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree – Felony

Schaffer has a $35,000 bond. Records indicate he has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 11 times since 1997.

Stucken, 32 of Baxter County, faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule Ii Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms (4 counts ) – Felonies

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree – Felony

Habitual Offender – Penalty Enhancement

Stucken has a $35,000 bond. Records indicate she has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 10 times since 2012 and is on parole.

All six suspects are scheduled to appear in circuit court on October 17.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Mountain Home Police Department were involved in the investigation.