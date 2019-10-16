Single parents get scholarships in central Ark: Nearly $500,000 in 20 years

SEARCY, Ark.- Local single parents were honored Tuesday night, for choosing to further their education.

Twenty of them were awarded scholarships by the White Co. Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

The non-profit foundation also happened to be celebrating 20 years of helping single parents pursue their dreams of better careers, with the college scholarships.

The ceremony took place at Harding University, where recipients had the opportunity to meet the local donors who contribute to the fund.

Over the last two decades, the foundation has awarded nearly half-a-million dollars to single moms and dads, in White County alone. The White County division is just one of many chapters throughout the state which offer the awards.

Merits on which awards are given are primarily based on one’s GPA and a demonstrated desire for higher education.

For more information on applying for a scholarship in your area of Arkansas, visit Single Parent Scholarship Fund.