With the holidays in full swing and fraud becoming a hassle, it makes sense that December is National Identity Theft and Protection Month.

Simmons Bank Fraud Operations Director Steve Vogt stopped by KARK 4 to offer tips on how to protect yourself during the holiday season.

Vogt also discusses mail fraud, cryptocurrency investment schemes and how your business email can be compromised.

Now is the time to make sure that you’re not getting caught in a fraudulent situation that can drain your holiday funds.

For more information on how to protect yourself, visit SimmonsBank.com.