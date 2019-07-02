Update: Simmons Bank lights up the Little Rock skyline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank has a new River Market location in downtown Little Rock. The building was formerly home to Acxiom.

These are the lights on the Simmons Bank building

Tonight the new building will soon be glowing with more than 3,000 feet of neon lights. These lights are just one of the final phases of the company’s renovations to the space.

Simmons Bank is excited to bring fresh jobs and a bit of fun to the city’s nighttime skyline. Giving back to the community has been a cornerstone of their philosophy and they are happy to make their community a more enjoyable place to live and work.

These neon lights will be a reflection of what is going on in the central Arkansas area. They will change throughout the seasons and celebrating holidays. They will be starting with our nation’s birthday with red, white, and blue.

Some fun facts about the lights.

The lights can be individually controlled every five inches, which helps create color-changing effects.

There are more than 16 million different colors.

The lights are environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Simmons Bank would like to invite you to come see them in action any night this week after sunset.