Simmons Bank Donates $25,000 to El Dorado UAMS Regional Campus

EL DORADO, Ark- Simmons Bank presented $25,000 to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) representatives, which will go toward funding the coming UAMS regional campus in El Dorado. That campus is a joint effort by the Medical Center of South Arkansas (MCSA) and UAMS to better increase medical access in south Arkansas by training primary care physicians to serve Union County.

UAMS has committed to building its ninth regional campus in El Dorado and is hopeful to open their clinic by January of 2022 and will begin training medical college graduates to become family medicine residents by July 2023.

“The arrival of the UAMS regional campus in El Dorado will represent a very special moment for our community, bringing benefits that range from enhanced medical services and education to boosted economic opportunity,” said Rob Robinson, Simmons Bank’s El Dorado community president. “We at Simmons feel honored to support a program that will positively impact so many individuals and families.”

The majority of family practice physicians in rural areas of the state are trained at one of UAMS’s eight regional campuses. Creating a regional campus will provide an influx of physicians and health care professionals to create a sustainable educational and training pipeline and make it easier to maintain consistent levels of care.

This donation by Simmons to the UAMS Regional Program follows a $1 million gift to support the Jefferson County Health Unit and the Veterans’ Services Office earlier in the month; and a $1 million gift to Arkansas Children’s in May to support construction efforts in a new pediatric clinic in Pine Bluff.