Simmons Bank Arena going cashless

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that they are going “cash-less” and will only accept card and mobile payments at concession and merchandise stands.

The new policy will go into effect beginning this Saturday as Elton John is slated to perform his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ and will be standard procedure moving forward.

In a statement, arena staff explained the \change is being made to promote health and safety and to enhance the visitor experience. They also claimed going cashless would not only limit contact but also expedite lines because of recent software upgrades.

There is still at least one thing fans can get with cash. Simmons Bank Arena officials said that they will continue to accept cash for ticket purchases.